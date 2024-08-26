Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Faces 12 Serious Charges, French Prosecutor Reveals

In a significant development to the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau has released a detailed statement outlining an extensive list of charges against the tech entrepreneur.

What Happened: Prosecutor Beccuau’s press release reveals that Durov is facing 12 distinct charges, ranging from complicity in facilitating illegal online transactions to unauthorized provision of cryptology services.

The charges include serious allegations such as involvement in child pornography distribution, drug-related offenses, organized fraud, and money laundering.

Additionally, Durov is accused of refusing to cooperate with authorities on lawful interception requests and complicity in cybercrime tool distribution.

The judicial investigation, which commenced on July 8, 2024, is being jointly conducted by the Centre for the Fight against Cybercrime (C3N) and the Anti-Fraud National Office (ONAF).

This collaboration underscores the multi-faceted nature of the investigation into Telegram’s operations and Durov’s alleged role in criminal activities facilitated through the platform.

Beccuau also disclosed that Durov’s custody period has been extended, potentially lasting up to 96 hours until Aug. 28, 2024.

This extended detention, permissible due to the organized crime nature of some charges, allows investigators additional time for questioning and evidence gathering.

These new details provide context to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent emphasis on the judicial, rather than political, nature of Durov’s arrest.

The revelation of these specific allegations is likely to intensify the ongoing debate in the tech industry about platform responsibility, content moderation, and the delicate balance between user privacy and law enforcement needs.

Photo: Shutterstock