Cupertino Shakes Up App Store Leadership, iPhone 16 Launch Date, And India Expansion: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a whirlwind for Apple Inc. AAPL with significant changes in leadership, exciting product announcements, and strategic expansion plans. The tech giant is set to bid farewell to a key executive while gearing up for a major product launch event. Meanwhile, the Cupertino, California-based company is also expanding its footprint in India with a new assembly plant.

Apple App Store Leadership Shakeup

Matt Fischer, the head of Apple’s App Store business since 2010, announced his departure from the company. In an email to his team, Fischer stated, “After 21 years at Apple, I’ve made the decision to step away from our incredible company.” He also noted that the re-organization was the opportune time to hand over the reins to two exceptional leaders on his team.

Apple’s Upcoming Product Launch

Apple is all set to unveil the iPhone 16, new Apple Watch, and AirPods at an event on Sept. 10. The launch is crucial for the company, which has faced sluggish sales in recent quarters. The new iPhone 16 is expected to help boost revenue, with some sales recorded in the current fiscal quarter. Analysts predict a 7% revenue increase to $128.4 billion in the holiday quarter.

Apple’s Expansion in India

Apple is preparing to launch its fourth iPhone assembly unit in India. The new plant, set up by Tata Electronics, is located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and is expected to begin operations in November. This will be Tata’s second iPhone assembly plant in the country.

New Color For iPhone 16 Pro

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup will reportedly feature a new color, "Desert Titanium," in addition to the existing four color options. The new ‘Desert Titanium' shade is described as a "dark gold, similar to the old purple color," and is expected to be "discreet and deep."

Delay In Foldable MacBook Production

Apple has reportedly delayed the mass production of its highly anticipated folding MacBook, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst. Technical issues related to displays and mechanisms have pushed back the assembly and mass production timeline from the first half of 2026 to the end of 2027 or 2028.

