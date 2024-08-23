Apple To Unveil iPhone 16, Watches, And AirPods At September 10 Event: Report

Apple Inc. AAPL is all set to launch the iPhone 16 alongside the new Apple Watch and AirPods at an event on September 10, days after a leaked invite pointed at the possibility.

What Happened: The tech giant plans to reveal the latest iPhones, watches, and AirPods, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The event will take place on a Tuesday, and the new iPhones are expected to hit the market on September 20.

The launch is crucial for the company, which has faced sluggish sales in recent quarters. The new iPhone 16 is anticipated to help boost revenue, with some sales recorded in the current fiscal quarter. Analysts predict a 7% revenue increase to $128.4 billion in the holiday quarter.

The iPhone 16 will feature larger screens on Pro models and new camera functionalities. Apple is also introducing a suite of AI tools named Apple Intelligence that it showed off at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in June.

In addition to the iPhone, Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 10 with larger screens and thinner designs. The AirPods lineup will see new low-end and mid-tier versions, with noise cancellation available on mid-level models for the first time.

Apple is also preparing to transition its Macs to M4 processors later this year. Testing of four new Mac models is underway to ensure compatibility with third-party applications.

Why It Matters: The launch of the iPhone 16 has been eagerly anticipated, with leaks and rumors circulating for months.

However, the integration of Apple Intelligence may be delayed. Initial iPhone 16 models might not include these AI features, requiring a software update weeks after the initial release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature the world’s thinnest bezels, surpassing the current record held by the Samsung Galaxy S24.

