Arizona Lithium Drilling Project Halted By Judge Citing Threat To Hualapai Tribe's Sacred Lands

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a lithium drilling project in Arizona. The project, which is being challenged by the Hualapai Tribe, has been put on hold due to its potential threat to sacred lands.

What Happened: The U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the drilling project, which is being carried out by an Australian mining company in the Big Sandy River Basin, reported the Associated Press on Thursday.

The Hualapai Tribe, represented by the environmental group Earthjustice and the Western Mining Action Project, has taken legal action against the federal land managers.

The case is one of the latest legal battles between Native American tribes, environmentalists, and President Joe Biden's administration, as green energy projects advance into culturally significant lands.

The tribe claims that the drilling could negatively impact the Ha'Kamwe' springs, a site of cultural and religious significance. The federal judge, Diane Humetewa, has granted a temporary restraining order, suspending the drilling until the initial arguments are heard in September.

The Hualapai Tribe alleges that the Bureau of Land Management failed to adequately assess the potential impacts on the sacred springs. They also argue that the 2002 environmental review of the land identified it as eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places as a traditional cultural property.

Arizona Lithium Ltd. AZLAF plans 131 drilling sites to determine if there's sufficient lithium for a mine. The Justice Department argues that the tribe exaggerates potential harm from exploratory drilling.

Hualapai Tribe Chairman Duane Clarke stated, "Today our people celebrate the granting of the temporary restraining order, but understand our fight is not over."

See Also: Super PAC Founder, Who Raised Hundreds Of Millions To Back Kamala Harris, Predicts Tighter Race Than Public Polls Suggest: ‘Our Numbers Are Much Less Rosy’

Why It Matters: The legal battle over the lithium drilling project in Arizona is part of a broader conflict between indigenous communities, environmentalists, and the Biden administration. As the demand for green energy resources, such as lithium, rises, it is increasingly encroaching on culturally significant lands.

The global demand for lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, is expected to continue growing. This has led to a surge in lithium prices, with industry experts predicting a potential 60% increase in the coming years.

Companies like Volt Lithium are introducing innovative extraction methods to meet this growing demand sustainably. However, the industry’s expansion is also raising concerns about its impact on indigenous communities and the environment.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is being urged to provide support for domestic lithium production to ensure a secure supply chain for the country’s green energy transition.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock