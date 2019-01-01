QQQ
Arizona Lithium Ltd, formerly Hawkstone Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It holds interests in the Big Sandy and Lordsburg Projects in the USA exploring lithium, the Lone Pine Gold Project, and the Western Desert Project gold/copper exploration project located in the United States. It holds a diversified US asset portfolio, across Gold, Gold/Copper, and Lithium.Geographically it derives revenue from Australia and South Africa.

Arizona Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arizona Lithium (AZLAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arizona Lithium (OTCQB: AZLAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arizona Lithium's (AZLAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arizona Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Arizona Lithium (AZLAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arizona Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Arizona Lithium (AZLAF)?

A

The stock price for Arizona Lithium (OTCQB: AZLAF) is $0.09348 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:09:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arizona Lithium (AZLAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arizona Lithium.

Q

When is Arizona Lithium (OTCQB:AZLAF) reporting earnings?

A

Arizona Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arizona Lithium (AZLAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arizona Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Arizona Lithium (AZLAF) operate in?

A

Arizona Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.