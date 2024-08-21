What's Going On With XPeng (XPEV) Stock?

XPeng Inc XPEV shares traded slightly higher premarket Wednesday after falling recently following the company’s release of its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

What Happened: XPeng saw its sales rise by 60.2% year-over-year, reaching $1.12 billion. Despite this increase, the result was below the anticipated $1.13 billion. Sequentially, revenues rose by 23.9%. The company meanwhile reported an 18 cent loss per ADS, which met analysts' expectations.

XPeng’s revenue from vehicle sales climbed 54.1% compared to last year, amounting to $0.94 billion. The gross margin improved markedly to 14.0%, recovering from a negative margin a year earlier.

Vehicle margins also improved to 6.4% from -8.6%, thanks to cost-cutting measures and a more favorable model mix.

XPeng's share price has dropped 52% so far this year, driven by fierce domestic price competition.

What Else: The company projects vehicle deliveries for the third quarter to be between 41,000 and 45,000, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5% to 12.5%. XPeng also expects third-quarter revenues to range from 9.1 to 9.8 billion Yuan, which is below the consensus estimate of 10.50 billion Yuan.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, XPEV has a 52-week high of $19.96 and a 52-week low of $6.55.