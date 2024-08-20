Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Running Mate Hints At Possible Exit From 2024 Race: 'We Wanted To Win. We Wanted A Fair Shot'

The running mate of independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., Nicole Shanahan, has indicated that their campaign might withdraw from the upcoming White House race.

What Happened: During an interview on the Impact Theory podcast, Shanahan revealed the campaign’s struggle with the decision to stay in the race. “We don't want to be a spoiler. We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot,” she stated, reported The Hill.

Shanahan suggested that the Kennedy campaign might soon end, potentially to join forces with Trump. “We are taking a very serious look at making sure that the people that have corrupted our fair and free democracy do not end up in office in November,” she said.

See Also: Mary Trump: ‘Donald’s Narcissistic Injury Is So Great That He Has Essentially Stopped Campaigning’

She presented two options: staying in the race and potentially paving the way for a Harris-Walz presidency by drawing votes from Trump, or withdrawing and aligning with Trump. Shanahan also expressed interest in the upcoming California gubernatorial race.

Why It Matters: Polymarket indicates an 80% likelihood that Kennedy will exit the 2024 race before November. This forecast, which reflects the highest chance thus far, comes amid ongoing deliberations within the Kennedy campaign about its future strategy.

Kennedy held talks with Trump about endorsing his campaign and potentially taking up a senior role in a second Trump administration. This discussion took place shortly after an assassination attempt on Trump during a rally on Jul. 13.

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to gain support back for the Democratic Party in head-to-head matchups with Trump, which came before the four-day Democratic National Convention.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool