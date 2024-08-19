Bernie Sanders: Trump Labeled Kamala Harris An 'Extreme Communist' On Her Price Gauging Plan, But Doesn't Matter What He Says, No One Believes Him

In a recent interview, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) defended Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump’s claims regarding her price-gouging proposal. Sanders dismissed Trump’s assertion that Harris’ plan is equivalent to price controls and labeled her as an “extreme communist”.

What Happened: Sanders, in an interview with Politico on Monday, stated that Trump’s claims hold no weight with the public. Despite President Joe Biden’s struggles on the campaign trail, Sanders remains a staunch supporter, praising him as the “most progressive president” since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

With Harris now the candidate, Sanders stated his intention to work towards her election. He described her as a “very strong candidate,” generating significant energy among young voters. Sanders’ comments come amid a turbulent political landscape, with the Democratic Party seeking to consolidate its position ahead of the upcoming elections.

Why It Matters: Harris has been in the spotlight for her proposal to ban corporate price-gouging within the food and grocery sectors, a move that is unprecedented in federal policy. This proposal is part of a wider economic policy platform that Harris is expected to present at a campaign rally in North Carolina.

As the presidential election nears, the economic strategies of Harris and Trump are under scrutiny. Trump’s aggressive tariff proposals and Harris’ commitment to tackle corporate “price gouging” are stirring debate among economists and Wall Street magnates.

Meanwhile, Sanders has been vocal about his views on the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need for better healthcare, expanded Social Security, and a higher minimum wage. He criticized Trump for wanting to give billionaires another tax break.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off in Chicago on Monday evening, with Harris leading over Trump in many election polls.

Photo by Joseph Sohm on Shutterstock

