Bernie Sanders Calls For End To Super PACs: 'Billionaires Buying Elections Is Not What This Country Is Supposed To Be About'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has expressed concern over the influence of big money in politics, citing the defeat of Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) in a recent primary election.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Sanders took to X to criticize the role of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) super PAC, United Democracy Project, in the defeat of Bush.

AIPAC had to spend $8.5 million to get 51% of the vote to defeat Cori Bush. Billionaires buying elections is not what this country is supposed to be about. We have to end Citizens United and super PACs and move to public funding of elections. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 8, 2024

The Missouri representative, a member of the progressive “squad,” lost her primary election to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. The United Democracy Project was a top funder of Bell’s campaign, reported The Hill.

Sanders pointed out that AIPAC had to spend $8.5 million to secure 51% of the vote for Bell. He condemned the influence of billionaires in elections, calling for an end to Citizens United and super PACs, and advocating for public funding of elections.

Why It Matters: Bush has vowed revenge on AIPAC. She reportedly said, “AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down!"

Sanders’ comments reflect his long-standing advocacy for wealth redistribution and public funding of elections. In July, he criticized Elon Musk’s reported $45 million monthly contributions to the Trump campaign, emphasizing the need for a government that represents all citizens, not just billionaires.

