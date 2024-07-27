Trump Vs. Harris: Latest Survey Indicates Positive Signs For This Candidate

A poll this week reveals a tight race for the presidency between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. This comes in the wake of President Joe Biden‘s decision to step out of the race.

What Happened: The poll shows that Democrats are rallying behind Harris as the presumptive nominee, with 70% of Democratic voters expressing their preference for her.

The poll, conducted by The New York Times/Siena College, reveals a narrow lead for Trump over Harris among likely voters, 48% to 47%, a significant improvement for Democrats compared to a poll in early July.

Trump’s favorability rating soared to its peak in a national New York Times survey, following an assassination attempt less than two weeks ago. Harris, however, is gaining momentum among younger and nonwhite voters, demographics that Biden had difficulty attracting.

The poll also shows Harris with a favorable rating of 46%, higher than Biden’s but still trailing Trump’s 48%. The views of Trump, Biden, and Harris are sharply divided along gender lines.

As the race intensifies, Harris faces challenges. She is the sitting vice president during a time when 75% of voters rate the nation’s economic conditions as “fair” or “poor.”

More voters perceive Trump as a strong leader than those who view Harris in the same light.

According to the poll, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s share of the vote continues to drop, hitting just 5 percent of likely voters in the new survey.

Why It Matters: The poll offers a glimpse into the presidential race during one of the most turbulent and unpredictable periods in contemporary American history.

With the Democratic Party rallying behind Harris, the 2024 election is shaping up to be a fiercely contested battle.

