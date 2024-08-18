Ex-San Francisco Mayor May Sue Donald Trump - Here's Why

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown recently revealed that he is considering taking legal action against former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The potential lawsuit stems from a disputed anecdote. Trump has been asserting that he and Brown were involved in a perilous helicopter ride together decades ago. The incident actually involved Los Angeles elected official Nate Holden.

“Somebody has got to make sure that he stops lying,” Brown said in the interview with CBS News. “If he keeps it up, at some point, I’m going to give him a taste of his own conduct. If he sues the New York Times for printing that I said he lied, I’m going to sue him.”

The controversial helicopter story was mentioned by Trump during a news conference on August 8 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The discussion was about Kamala Harris, who was once in a relationship with Brown. Trump narrated a scenario where he and Brown were passengers on a helicopter that had to make an emergency landing.

Brown, however, has categorically refuted this incident. The New York Times reported Brown’s denial, which led to Trump allegedly threatening to sue the publication.

In the interview, Brown responded to Trump’s threat, labeling Trump’s story as “a deliberate misrepresentation” and a diversion from Harris’ recent political progress.

"You know me well enough to know that if I almost went down in a helicopter with anybody, you would have heard about it," Brown said.

Brown called Trump's narrative "a deliberate misrepresentation" and merely "a distraction from the magnificence" of Harris' recent "ascendancy."

Why It Matters: This dispute highlights the ongoing tension between the former mayor and the ex-president. The potential lawsuit could add another layer of complexity to Trump’s legal challenges.

Moreover, it underscores the political divide and the contentious nature of the current political climate. The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for both parties involved.

