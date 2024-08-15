Elon Musk Is Beefing With Mark Cuban Again After 'Shark Tank' Fame Slams Tesla Founder For Manipulating X Algorithm

The online feud between billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban has flared up again, with Musk resorting to emoji insults.

What Happened: The disagreement was rekindled when Cuban, during a “The Daily Show” interview, insinuated that the Tesla TSLA founder might have manipulated X’s algorithm to favor his preferences. Musk retorted with a post on X stating, “Mark Cuban is a giant [emoji] in human form,” Business Insider reported on Thursday.

Cuban, a familiar face on “Shark Tank,” responded to Musk’s insult with heart hands emojis. He had previously mentioned in June that he enjoys engaging with Musk despite their differences.

Musk’s ire may also be connected to Cuban’s remarks about Silicon Valley billionaires, including Musk, trying to gain influence by supporting former President Donald Trump. Musk has publicly endorsed Trump and backed his 2024 presidential run.

See Also: Kevin O’Leary Calls Kamala Harris’ ‘Show-Me’ Story, Elon Musk ‘Modern Day Bruce Wayne:’ ‘Shark Tank’ Star Discusses Inflation And Market Opportunity

Despite their disagreements, Cuban has shown support for Musk’s ownership of X, stating in a September GQ interview that a Musk-led X could thrive if Musk “can get out of his own way.”

In the same interview, Cuban also discussed Musk’s immense influence, particularly through his ownership of X. He had stated that Musk was trying to become the most influential man in the world.

Why It Matters: The two billionaires have had online clashes before. Musk had earlier mocked Cuban for stating he would still vote for President Joe Biden over Trump.

In April, Cuban vowed to defend the positive impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in business, which contrasts with Musk’s views.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock