Mark Cuban On Elon Musk's Global Reach Through X: 'The Most Influential Man In The World'

Investor and NBA team owner Mark Cuban shared an opinion that billionaire Elon Musk could have due to his ownership of social media platform X.

What Happened: During a recent conversation with Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show”, Mark Cuban discussed the immense power and influence that Elon Musk wields, particularly through his ownership of X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Elon is being one of those powerful people. He’s trying to be the most influential man in the world," Cuban said, not mincing words. “It sounds like a commercial, but literally that’s what Twitter is given.”



Cuban elaborated on Musk’s influence, explaining how X has given him a unique position of power globally.

“Twitter gives him the ability to connect to the prime minister, the head of every country in the world,” Cuban said.

He emphasized the significance of this, pointing out that “whoever’s in charge of that country has an interest in what happens on Twitter.”

This, Cuban argues, gives Musk a level of control that is unprecedented: “He literally, wherever his thumb wants to go, he gets to push as hard.”



The conversation also touched on Musk’s transparency about his intentions, with Stewart observing, “He certainly, I mean he’s transparent about where he wants things to go.”

Cuban agreed, adding that Musk’s control over X allows him to shape discourse on a global scale.

Cuban's insights underscore the concern that one individual could hold so much sway over global communication and politics, highlighting the potential dangers of concentrated power in the hands of tech moguls like Musk.

As Cuban noted, “But the crazy part is he has more impact globally than he does domestically, in my opinion.”

Stewart said Musk has a large reach and influence on many items and there is "no question he's going to leverage it in this election."

Musk and Cuban have clashed in recent years with several public callouts happening on X.

"He likes to talk sh** on here and so do I," Cuban said during an ask me anything on X in January 2024.

Cuban has criticized changes made to X since Musk bought the platform and also called out how effective advertising is on the platform.

