Elon Musk Promises 'Highly Entertaining' Live Chat On X With Donald Trump Tomorrow: Time, How To Watch And What To Expect

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, has announced an unscripted live conversation with former President Donald Trump on his social media platform, X.

What Happened: Musk took to his social media platform, X, to confirm the live conversation with Trump, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Musk also invited his followers to post their questions and comments under the chat.

“This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!” Musk added. He invited users to post their questions and comments under the chat.

He also mentioned in another post that he would be conducting system scaling tests ahead of the conversation.

Trump's account on Twitter (now X) was permanently suspended after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill attack. Under Musk's ownership, the account was later reinstated. Since then, Trump has created his own platform, Truth Social, and didn't post on Twitter until Aug. 25, 2023.

This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!



If you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

How To Watch

To watch Elon Musk’s live chat with Donald Trump on X:

Log in to X: Open the X app on your phone or visit the X website on your computer. Ensure you’re logged into your account. Find Elon Musk's Profile: Use the search bar to locate Elon Musk's profile (@elonmusk). Click on his profile to access his updates. Watch the Live Stream: At 8 p.m. ET on Monday, go to Musk’s profile where the live stream will be available. Look for the live video or a post indicating the chat has started.

See Also: SpaceX President And Elon Musk Hit Back At ULA CEO For Comments On Starship’s Raptor 3: ‘Works Pretty Good For A ‘Partially Assembled’ Engine’

Why It Matters: The upcoming conversation between Musk and Trump comes at a pivotal moment as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

The two influential figures have had a history of disagreements, particularly on issues like climate change and electric vehicles. However, their recent collaboration has sparked speculation about their motives and potential impact on the future of the EV industry and beyond.

Trump has been actively engaging with social media influencers to appeal to younger voters ahead of the election. His recent interviews with YouTubers like Logan Paul and Adin Ross highlight this strategy. The upcoming live chat with Musk on X is expected to draw significant attention.

Additionally, Musk has clarified that his endorsement of Trump does not mean he agrees with everything the former president says. In a conversation with Lex Fridman, Musk emphasized that his support is based on Trump’s leadership qualities rather than complete alignment with his views.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock