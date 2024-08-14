Trump Has 'Lost Control,' Says Veteran GOP Pollster — Kamala Harris Holds 'Intensity Advantage' As A Game Changer

Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining ground in the 2024 election polls, while former President Donald Trump’s actions are being perceived as “political suicide”, according to renowned GOP pollster Frank Luntz.

What Happened: Luntz, in a Wednesday interview, pointed out a surge in Harris’s popularity, attracting a section of the electorate that might not have voted in November if President Joe Biden had remained the party’s nominee. This was reported by The Hill.

Luntz emphasized Harris’s “intensity advantage” as a game-changer. “She’s bringing out people who are not interested in voting for either Trump or Biden,” he said. This shift, he suggested, could potentially lead to Democrats winning the Senate and the House.

Trump’s actions, such as praising Elon Musk for firing union workers who went on strike, are seen as detrimental to his appeal. “It’s as though he’s lost control,” Luntz remarked, adding that Trump’s actions are puzzling to the billionaires funding his campaign.

Luntz noted that despite the issues and conditions of the country favoring Trump, the attributes are so much in Harris’s favor that Trump is losing ground. “You shift the demographics, and you shift the entire outcome,” he stated.

Why It Matters: The shift in favor of Harris has been building for some time. Furthermore, Harris has been leading Trump in head-to-head election polls since Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. A poll showed Harris leading by three points, a lead that nearly doubled within a month, as per another survey.

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently urged Republicans to stop complaining about Harris’s candidacy and to take on the challenge of facing a younger candidate, stating, “It was her all the time.”

