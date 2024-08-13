Trump Cheering Anti-Union Tactics in Musk Interview: Obama-Era Labor Economist Warns, 'I'm No Campaign Manager But This Doesn't Seem Like A Good Strategy'

Betsey Stevenson, the Obama-era chief economist at the Department of Labor, expressed her concerns over Donald Trump’s Tuesday interaction with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on X. Trump had called Musk “the greatest cutter” for alleged attempts at stifling workers’ unionizing efforts.

What Happened: Stevenson took to X to share her thoughts on Trump’s reaction to Musk’s controversial move. “I'm still thinking about Trump cackling over Musk firing striking workers. I'm no campaign manager but this doesn't seem like a good strategy,” she tweeted.

I'm still thinking about Trump cackling over Musk firing striking workers. I'm no campaign manager but this doesn't seem like a good strategy. — Betsey Stevenson (@BetseyStevenson) August 14, 2024

See Also: Tesla Offers 3 Years Of FSD, Premium Connectivity, And Free Supercharging For $5,000, But Is It Worth It?

Why It Matters: This incident has sparked significant controversy. The United Auto Workers (UAW) has filed federal labor charges against both Trump and Musk for their public comments, as detailed in another Benzinga piece.

These charges follow a resurgence of organized labor in the U.S., with workers growing increasingly discontented with their treatment by major corporations. UAW President Shawn Fain has been a vocal critic of Musk, describing him as the “epitome of everything that’s wrong with this world.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool