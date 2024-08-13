JD Vance Thanks Tim Walz For His Service But Can't Help Taking A Dig At Kamala Harris' Running Mate: 'You Shouldn't Have Lied About It'

Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) — a military veteran — has publicly challenged Democratic rival Tim Walz’s military service record.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Vance took to X to respond to Walz’s comments at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union convention.

Walz, who recently became Kamala Harris‘ vice-presidential candidate, had defended his military record, stating, “I am damn proud of my service to this country.”

"I'm going to say it again as clearly as I can: I am damn proud of my service to this country, and I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person's service record," said Walz.

"Anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, including my opponent, I just have a few simple words: Thank you for your service and sacrifice," Walz said.

Hi Tim, I thank you for your service.



But you shouldn't have lied about it. You shouldn't have said you went to war when you didn't. Nor should you have said that you didn't know your unit was going to Iraq.



Happy to discuss more in a debate.https://t.co/6vUlF9dBkJ — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 13, 2024

Vance, however, accused Walz of misrepresenting his service, tweeting, “You shouldn’t have said you went to war when you didn’t. Nor should you have said that you didn’t know your unit was going to Iraq.” The Ohio senator said he would be “happy to discuss” in a debate.

Why It Matters: Walz’s military record has been under scrutiny, with allegations of “stolen valor” being thrown his way. Critics, including Vance, claim that Walz avoided combat in Iraq by resigning just before his unit was deployed.

Furthermore, Walz has been accused of not correcting former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) when she praised his service “on the battlefield” in 2007, despite his lack of combat experience.

