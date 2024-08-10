'Stolen Valor' Accusations Fly Towards Democratic VP Candidate Tim Walz

Tim Walz is currently facing allegations of misrepresenting his military service record, with critics accusing him of “stolen valor.”

What Happened: Walz, a 24-year veteran of the Minnesota National Guard, did not correct former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she lauded his service “on the battlefield” back in 2007. However, Walz’s service record shows no deployment to an active war zone.

As per the report by The New York Post, Walz accepted Pelosi’s praise despite his lack of combat experience. The press conference was tagged by C-SPAN as featuring an “Afghanistan War Veteran,” even though Walz never served on the ground in Afghanistan.

His deployments were to Italy and Norway, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and NATO respectively.

Walz’s retirement from the National Guard in 2005, just as his battalion was preparing for deployment to Iraq, has drawn criticism from Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance, who accused Walz of deserting his unit on the verge of deployment.

Walz has also been scrutinized for claiming his retirement rank in the Guard was “command sergeant major.” He retired as a master sergeant. The Harris-Walz campaign recently deleted a reference to Walz as a retired “command sergeant major” from his official biography on its website.

In response to the controversy, Kamala Harris commended anyone who has offered to serve the country.

Why It Matters: This controversy could potentially impact the upcoming election, as the integrity of a candidate is a crucial factor for voters.

The allegations of “stolen valor” could undermine Walz’s credibility and the trust voters place in him. Furthermore, the misrepresentation of his military rank and service could be perceived as a lack of respect for those who have served in combat.

The Harris-Walz campaign will need to address these issues promptly and transparently to mitigate any potential damage.

