Vance Vs. Walz: Iraq Combat Claims And Military Honors Battle Heats Up

With Tim Walz recently named as Kamala Harris’ vice-presidential candidate, his military record has come under intense scrutiny.

Republican JD Vance, a military veteran himself, has reignited old accusations, claiming that Walz deliberately avoided combat in Iraq by resigning just before his unit was deployed, according to BBC News.

Vance has also accused Walz of dishonesty regarding his military service, stating, “When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the army and allowed his unit to go without him,” as reported by BBC.

This claim has intensified debates over Walz’s service history.

Several former National Guard colleagues have publicly expressed frustration over Walz’s departure from their unit right before their deployment to Iraq.

However, others dispute the notion that Walz left to evade combat, suggesting that there might be other reasons for his decision.

Walz served 24 years in the Army National Guard, a component that primarily responds to domestic emergencies but also serves as a reserve for the U.S. Army.

Walz retired from the National Guard in May 2005, explaining later that he chose to retire to focus fully on his congressional campaign.

Vance served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed to Iraq for about six months in 2005 as a military journalist, although he did not engage in combat, BBC News added.

Vance himself has noted in his 2016 memoir, “I was lucky to escape any real fighting.”

