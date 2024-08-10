Mary Trump Says Her Uncle Is 'Sliding Into Irrelevance,' Calls Donald Trump A 'Vicious, Broken Man'

Donald Trump‘s niece Mary Trump, a psychologist and vocal critic of her uncle, weighed in on Donald Trump’s Thursday news conference in a Friday Substack post.

“The more America sees this vicious, broken man, the better it will be for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz,” Mary Trump wrote. She said the fact that Donald Trump can’t draw big crowds anymore is making him crazy.

“Having ceded the spotlight to the positive and hopeful campaign of the Harris/Walz team, he's in desperate need of attention,” she wrote. Mary Trump argued that when her uncle was campaigning against President Joe Biden, the media focus rested almost exclusively on the latter’s age, she said, leaving Donald Trump’s “violent and delusional rhetoric” unscrutinized.

She wrote that at the Thursday news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump seemed lost and unfocused as he meandered from one unrelated topic to the next. He repeated his rhetoric about the “20 million immigrants released from prisons and insane asylums! World War III!” she said.

Mary Trump wrote that even though her uncle faced softball questions with a lack of follow-up, the news conference was a train wreck. She highlighted his claim that the rally immediately prior to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection attracted a larger crowd than did Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic “I have a Dream” speech, as well as her uncle’s statement that he is open to banning abortion medication.

Read Next: Vance Vs. Walz: Comparing Net Worth Of Trump And Kamala Harris’ VP Picks

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump is now trailing Harris in most nationwide polls, with a recent Ipsos poll finding that the vice president was a full five percentage points ahead. Polling analytics firm FiveThirtyEight’s compilation of results from multiple polls shows Harris ahead of her rival by a 45.4% to 43.4% margin.

Mary Trump delved into Donald Trump’s potential reaction to his languishing poll numbers. “The more Donald slips in the polls, the more the Harris-Walz movement grows, the more dangerous Donald and his followers will become,” she said.

Mary Trump said her uncle can still make a comeback because the Electoral College, with a built-in advantage for small states that tend to lean Republican, will keep things close.

Referring to the Mar-a-Lago press conference, Mary Trump said, “It was evident that Donald is fighting against the reality of his new situation — a bitter, vengeful man sliding into irrelevance — if the corporate media and the Republican Party would only let him.”

Did You Know?