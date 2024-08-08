Trump Says It's 'Hard To Have People All Over The Jails' For Cannabis Offenses As He Hints At Legalization

Does he or doesn't he? That is and has been the question as former President Donald Trump up to now has been vague on whether or not he supports cannabis legalization. But that might be changing.

What Happened: During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump implied that he was open to supporting marijuana legalization and promised a forthcoming statement on Florida's upcoming ballot to legalize adult-use use cannabis to be decided in the November 2024 election.

"As we legalize it, I start to agree a lot more because it's being legalized all over the country," Trump said, as reported Florida Politics.

Then he mentioned Florida's initiative, also known as Amendment 3.

"Florida has something coming up. I'll be making a statement about that fairly soon, but as we legalize it throughout the country, whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, it's awfully hard to have people all over the jails that are in jail right now for something that's legal,” Trump said. “So, I think obviously there's a lot of sentiment to doing that."

Trump Vs. DeSantis In Florida’s Legalization Battle?

In terms of Amendment 3, a positive endorsement from Trump on cannabis legalization could potentially sway his base, given his ability to rally MAGA crowds. Although it should be noted that a June Fox News poll showed Amendment 3 was not only more popular than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), it also enjoyed approval from two-thirds of Florida voters, including a majority of Republicans.

Speaking of DeSantis, Trump's new position on cannabis, if it is indeed for real, is not likely to sit well with the governor, who has numerous issues with cannabis legalization, from its dank smell to the time he said that if weed is legalized, people will be able to possess practically limitless amounts of the stuff and that it would surpass the constitutional guarantees of the First and Second Amendments.

“It gives you a limitless constitutional right to possess and smoke. I think it’s up to like, what, 40 joints, is that the three ounces would be 40? More than that, 80 joints. Something like that,” he said at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

Back To The Question: Does He Or Doesn’t He?

Stay tuned, as the twists and turns of Trump never cease to amaze.

