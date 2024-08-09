Tesla Cybertruck Reportedly Drives Into Canada, Reservation Holders Get Invites To Configure Their Orders: Here Are The Price And Delivery Details

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has reportedly launched its Cybertruck in Canada after a long wait, with a starting price of C$137,990 ($100,573) on the foundation series.

What Happened: Tesla has started sending out emails to reservation holders in Canada starting Thursday, inviting them to configure their orders, Drive Tesla Canada reported, citing emails sent to employees and customers

The foundation series Cybertruck will start at C$137,990 ($100,548) for the all-wheel drive variant and at C$165,990 ($120,951) for the more premium Cyberbeast variant, the report added. The vehicles are expected to be delivered in either October or November.

The company has also started inviting reservation holders in Mexico to configure their orders, the report added.

Why It Matters: Until now, Cybertruck sales have been limited to the U.S. Tesla, however, confirmed that it would start selling the trucks in Canada this year via a post on social media platform X in July.

Last month, Transport Canada granted the EV maker approval to use its steer-by-wire system in the country as required for testing. The technology, which does not meet the country’s specification for minimum steering angle, is only available on the company’s Cybertruck and not on any of its other offerings.

Tesla, however, will have to provide detailed semi-annual incident reports starting on January 18, the government department said, while also meeting other regulatory demands. The approval is valid till July 2029.

While there are more clearances required to sell the vehicle in the country, Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill then said that the government's green light is an ‘important milestone.' The company has seemingly received the additional clearances required or is closing in on getting them.

The Cybertruck is the latest offering from Tesla. The company started delivering the trucks to U.S. customers in late November.

