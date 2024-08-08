Pete Buttigieg Slams JD Vance For 'Stolen Valor' Attack On Tim Walz: Denigrating The Worth Of A Soldier Like Disparaging Women's Citizenship

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, has taken to X to express his views on the recent controversy surrounding the military service of Vice President candidate Tim Walz.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Buttigieg posted, “Come to think of it, denigrating the worth of a soldier's service based on whether he deployed to a war zone is… kind of like denigrating the worth of a woman's citizenship based on whether she happens to have children.”

This statement comes in response to recent attacks on Walz’s military record by Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio.), who is the running mate of Republican presidential contender Donald Trump.

Come to think of it, denigrating the worth of a soldier's service based on whether he deployed to a war zone is… kind of like denigrating the worth of a woman's citizenship based on whether she happens to have children. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 8, 2024

Vance has accused Walz of “stolen valor” for retiring from his military career before a potential deployment to Iraq, reported Politico. However, there is no evidence to support these claims. Walz has openly acknowledged never facing combat during his 24 years of service.

Why It Matters: The controversy surrounding Walz’s military service is a key issue in the current political climate. Vance’s accusations are reminiscent of the 2004 campaign to discredit the war record of Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry, according to the Politico report.

Buttigieg previously highlighted a key contrast in the presidential race, emphasizing that while Kamala Harris and Walz focus on connecting with the broader public, Vance, Trump's pick, is seen as an out-of-touch Silicon Valley investor trying to appeal to the working class. Buttigieg anticipates a notable debate between Vance and Walz.

Meanwhile, Walz challenged Vance to a debate, mocking Vance's self-image as a “regular guy” also highlighting his elite background and Silicon Valley connections. Walz questioned if Vance would “get off the couch and show up” for the debate.

