Tim Walz Mocks 'Regular Guy' Image Of JD Vance, Challenges Him To A Debate: He Studied At Yale And Had His Career 'Funded By Silicon Valley Billionaires'

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ newly-picked running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), took a jab at Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) portrayal of himself as a regular person in America’s heartland, challenging him to a debate.

What Happened: On Monday, Walz posted a sarcastic critique of Vance’s self-proclaimed ‘regular guy’ image, pointing out Vance’s elite education, Silicon Valley funding, and bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy.” He ended the post on X with a challenge to debate Donald Trump’s running mate if Vance was willing to “get off the couch and show up.”

Like all regular people in America's heartland, JD Vance studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and wrote a bestseller trashing that community.



Come on.



I can't wait to debate the guy—that is, if he's willing to get off the couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/4orv0v2xTZ — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

Why It Matters: This comes after Harris selected Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Prior to joining the Democratic ticket on Tuesday, Walz, a former public school teacher, garnered support from key figures and organizations within the party, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and various labor unions.

Tim Walz, a former public school teacher and football coach, served 24 years in the Army National Guard, achieving the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

He transitioned into politics, winning a congressional seat in 2006 and later becoming the Governor of Minnesota in 2018. Known for his moderate-liberal stance, Walz supported the Affordable Care Act and minimum wage increases while opposing the 2008 financial bailouts. As governor, he legalized recreational cannabis, passed tax cuts for the middle class, and expanded free school meals. His net worth, modest compared to other officials, primarily consists of a rental property and a state retirement pension.

