Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Says He Is 'Really Excited' For Harris-Walz Duo: Contrasts Walz With 'Silicon Valley Investor' History Of Trump's VP Pick, JD Vance

The Republican party does not know how to respond to the Democratic party’s presidential campaign which is about the general public and is resorting to division and name-calling as a result, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

What Happened: Buttigieg said on Tuesday that he is “really excited” about Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

“I am really excited. She had so many great directions she could go in and also she has found an extraordinary partner who has brought that joy immediately to the campaign trail,” Buttigieg said in an appearance on MSNBC.

Unlike the Trump campaign which is all about themselves, Harris and Walz are making the campaign about the people at large, Buttigieg said. He also noted that there is a significant contrast between Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance and Walz.

While Walz, as a former teacher and football coach, is connected to the experiences of most Americans, former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, JD Vance, is a Silicon Valley investor now trying to be a voice of the working class Midwest, Buttigieg said, while adding that he looks forward to a debate between Vance and Walz.

Why It Matters: While the Democrats are looking to win over the middle and working class with their campaign, Trump has found support from the richest. Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk officially endorsed Trump in July after the shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania despite the latter voicing support for the removal of EV subsidies.

Last week, Musk told Lex Fridman in a podcast published on Friday, that he discussed the idea of a “government deficiency commission” with Trump in case the former president reclaims the White House. The CEO also expressed his willingness to be a part of it.

While Musk did not detail the purpose of the commission, he hinted that it might be aimed at removing an "accumulation of laws and regulations" that prevents key development projects.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr