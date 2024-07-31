Hillary Clinton Questions Trump Campaign's Efforts To Distance Itself From Project 2025: JD Vance 'Literally Wrote The Foreword To The Book'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently took to X to highlight the contradictions in the Trump campaign’s stance on Project 2025.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Clinton said, “The Trump campaign is so distanced from Project 2025, his VP literally wrote the foreword to the book.” This tweet comes in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s public disassociation from Project 2025.

The Trump campaign is so distanced from Project 2025, his VP literally wrote the foreword to the book. https://t.co/EiAFqYgWTw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 31, 2024

Clinton was referring to a report that Trump’s running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) had been linked to a foreword of an upcoming book by Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts titled “Dawn’s Early Light.”

“Never before has a figure with Roberts's depth and stature within the American Right tried to articulate a genuinely new future for conservatism,” wrote Vance, praising Roberts who spearheads the organization linked with Project 2025.

“The Heritage Foundation isn't some random outpost on Capitol Hill; it is and has been the most influential engine of ideas for Republicans from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump,” reported The Associated Press.

Why It Matters: Earlier, at a Michigan rally, Trump had described Project 2025 as “far-right” and “extreme,” distancing himself from the contentious agenda. Project 2025, a supposed “governing agenda,” was devised by a number of right-wing groups, including some former Trump White House officials.

The post by Clinton points to the contradictions within the Trump campaign. Furthermore, Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has accused him of lying about his knowledge and participation in the project, arguing that evidence points to his ties with the project.

These contradictions have added to the controversy surrounding Project 2025, which was reportedly devised by insiders from the Trump administration and the Heritage Foundation to reshape the federal government.

