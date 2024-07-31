Trump Gets Slammed For Falsely Questioning Kamala Harris' Race: 'It's Insulting...'

In a recent event at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago, former President Donald Trump made unfounded allegations about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity.

What Happened: Trump falsely insinuated that Harris, who is the first Black woman and Asian American to hold the vice presidency, had only identified as Indian in the past. "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump questioned during his speech at the convention, reported AP News.

Michael Tyler, the communications director for Harris' campaign, condemned Trump’s comments, stating, "the hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who is Black, labeled Trump’s comments as "repulsive" and stated, "It's insulting and no one has any right to tell someone who they are how they identify."

Trump has a track record of racially charged attacks on his opponents and critics. He gained notoriety in Republican politics by spreading false theories that President Barack Obama, the first Black president of the nation, was not born in the United States.

Why It Matters: Trump's unfounded claims come in the wake of a series of attacks on Harris, which started after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election. Trump has been targeting Harris on various issues, including her prosecutorial record and her stance on immigration and inflation.

Trump and Harris are likely to face each other in the 2024 presidential election, with polls showing a close race between the two.

