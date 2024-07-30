Trump Vs. Harris: Vice President Leads 2024 Election By 1 Point, Hits Records For Net Buzz, Net Favorability

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are less than four months away from a likely head-to-head matchup in the 2024 presidential election.

Election polls show a close race between the two candidates, with Harris gaining support that President Joe Biden lost since the first 2024 presidential debate.

What Happened: Prior to Biden dropping out of the 2024 election race, Trump's lead had been growing in election polls and in betting odds from sportsbooks and prediction markets.

Since Biden dropped out, Harris has gained back support and in some polls, even topped the former president.

A new Morning Consult poll shows how voters would vote in the expected head-to-head matchup of Trump and Harris.

The new poll shows the following results from voters, with the results from the July 23 poll in parentheses.

Kamala Harris: 47% (45%)

47% (45%) Donald Trump : 46% (47%)

: 46% (47%) Someone els e: 4% (5%)

e: 4% (5%) Don't Know: 4% (4%)

The poll found that 90% of Democrats backed Harris as their top pick. The poll also found that 91% of Republicans backed Trump as their top pick.

Independent voters selected the following as their head-to-head preference:

Kamala Harris : 41%

: 41% Donald Trump : 40%

: 40% Someone Else: 10%

10% Don't Know: 9%

Why It's Important: After tailing Trump by two points in last week's poll, Harris has reversed course and in a three-point swing now leads the former president by one point.

The lead from Harris comes several weeks after Trump had grown to a six-point lead over Biden before the current president dropping out of the race.

The new Morning Consult poll showed Harris leading Trump, but also posting some of the most favorable results in the entire 2024 election cycle.

In the poll, Harris' 47% of backing tops the 45% high that Biden received during the 2024 election cycle.

Harris received a 50% favorable rating from voters in the poll, improving from 43% in the prior week. Harris has a 46% unfavorable rating in the poll. The four-point net favorability rating is higher than Biden and Trump have had in the entire 2024 election cycle.

Forty-seven percent of voters said they heard something positive about Harris in the last week with 35% saying they heard something negative about the vice president. The net buzz rating of 12 points was also higher than Biden and Trump have received in the 2024 election cycle.

While Harris leads Trump by one point in the election poll, the net buzz and net favorability scores and improvements from last week could prove to be increasingly important in the coming weeks for the potential to increase her lead.

