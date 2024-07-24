Trump Takes Aim At Kamala Harris In First Rally Post Biden's Exit, Calls her A 'Radical-Left Lunatic' — VP Campaign Labels Him 'Unhinged' And 'Weird'

In his first public rally since President Joe Biden declared he would not seek re-election, former President Donald Trump launched a series of attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Trump, addressing his supporters in North Carolina, criticized Harris on immigration and inflation issues, labeling her as a “radical-left lunatic.” He accused Harris of misleading the public to cover up Biden’s mental fitness, implying that she is untrustworthy and unfit to lead, reported The Hill

Trump also highlighted Harris’s positions during her 2020 presidential campaign, including her support for Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) "Medicare for All" bill and her stance on banning fracking.

In response, a Harris campaign spokesperson labeled Trump's speech as "unhinged, weird, and rambling," and emphasized that the November choice will be between Trump’s agenda or Harris’s fight to protect freedom and ensure every American gets a fair shot.

Why It Matters: Biden’s unexpected decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race has significantly altered the political landscape.

Following Biden’s announcement, Harris quickly consolidated support among Democrats. Her campaign has raised over $100 million in roughly 48 hours, and thousands of volunteers have signed up to support the effort.

Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Harris’s campaign, accusing it of improperly acquiring funds from Biden’s campaign. This development adds another layer of complexity to the upcoming election.

After Biden withdrew from the 2024 race, leading to a face-off between Harris and Trump. The latest polls show a tight contest, with Trump slightly ahead by one point in a head-to-head battle.

