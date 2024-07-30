US Army Halts Pay for Soldier Imprisoned in Russia — Senior Defense Official: Consequences For 'Unacceptable Behavior' Will Mirror Those Faced By Private That Entered Kim Jong Un's North Korea

The U.S. Army has put a halt to the salary and allowances of a soldier currently imprisoned in Russia. The soldier is expected to face prosecution upon his return to the United States, officials have stated.

What Happened: Staff Sergeant Gordon Black, 34, who is currently serving a sentence in Russia for theft and threatening murder, has had his wages and allowances stopped by the US Army, as per a Reuters report on Friday. Black has been found guilty of multiple violations of Army rules, including unauthorized travel to Russia and engaging in an extramarital affair, which is against the rules in the U.S. military.

Black had met Alexandra Vashchuk, a Russian woman, during his deployment in South Korea and followed her to Vladivostok, Russia, during his military leave. After a dispute, Vashchuk reported him to the police.

A senior US defense official drew a parallel between Black’s case and that of US Army Private Travis King, who faced charges including desertion after being taken into custody in North Korea. The official stated, “When Black is back in the United States, there will be probably consequences, just as Private King is experiencing consequences for essentially unacceptable behavior.”

Black was arrested in Vladivostok in May and was found guilty by a Russian judge of stealing 10,000 rubles ($116) from Vashchuk’s purse and threatening to kill her. He pleaded not guilty to the threat but admitted to stealing the money.

In May, the military decided to stop paying Black his wages and housing allowance, Army officials told Reuters. His status is now “Confined Civilian Authority,” and he is on active duty without pay or allowances. The Army is maintaining medical benefits and base privileges for Black’s family members.

Why It Matters: This incident follows a similar case where a US soldier was detained in North Korea after crossing the Military Demarcation Line without authorization during a tour of the joint security area between North and South Korea.

The U.N. Command confirmed the unauthorized crossing and stated that the U.S. national was believed to be in custody in North Korea at the time. Efforts were then made to resolve the incident.

North Korea had then said that King had entered its territory due to alleged “inhuman maltreatment.” The Department of Defense said in September 2023 that King had returned to the United States. His return was facilitated by the Swedish government and he traveled through China.

Image via Pexels

