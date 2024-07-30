Trump's Nephew Fred Calls Him 'Atomic Crazy' — Reveals Shocking Allegations In Tell-All Interview, Plans To Vote For Kamala Harris

Fred Trump III, the nephew of former President Donald Trump, has leveled some serious accusations against his uncle, including the use of racial slurs and a shocking comment about people with complex disabilities. He also expressed his intention to vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

What Happened: Fred Trump III, while promoting his new book “All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way”, described his uncle’s behavior as “complex and sometimes cruel”. He also questioned his uncle’s transformation in the ABC interview, asking, “Is this the same guy I knew?”

The book, which Fred Trump III insists is not a political hit job, includes a chapter titled “The Race Card”, where he details an incident of his uncle using a racial slur. The former president has consistently denied such allegations.

Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed the claims as “completely fabricated and total fake news,” reported ABC News.

Fred Trump III also recounted his visit to the White House to advocate for people with complex disabilities. During his meeting with his uncle, the then-president, he said, “These people, all the expenses. They should just die,” according to the interview.

Despite the shocking revelations, Fred Trump III plans to vote for Harris, but would attend the inauguration if his uncle wins and if he's invited.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time a member of the Trump family has publicly criticized the former president. In June 2024, Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, contrasted her uncle with President Joe Biden, referring to him as the “crazy uncle who wants to burn it all down”.

Earlier in November 2023, Mary Trump also accused her uncle of cheating to get into business school, further highlighting the discord within the Trump family.

The upcoming 2024 presidential election is expected to be a close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, after Biden dropped out of the contest.

