As Kamala Harris Gains Momentum Against Trump, Not Every Democratic Lawmaker Is By Her Side Yet

The Democratic party’s campaign against Republican Donald Trump has gained momentum with Vice President Kamala Harris’ addition to the ticket. However, a few key lawmakers are yet to extend their endorsement.

What Happened: Out of the 35 competitive races that will determine the control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the upcoming November 5 election, 12 Democratic incumbents or challengers have not endorsed Harris, Reuters reported on Tuesday. These lawmakers are positioning themselves as independent decision-makers who prioritize their constituents over national politics.

Maine Representative Jared Golden (D-Maine) one of the 12, plans to evaluate Harris’ proposed policies before deciding whether to support her.

He stated, “Our choice in leaders should never be a knee-jerk decision driven solely by party loyalty.”

Golden is among six House Democrats who voted in favor of a Republican resolution condemning the Biden administration’s handling of migrants at the Mexico border. These Democrats are from Alaska, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington state.

Despite some hesitation, the wider Democratic Party has quickly rallied behind Harris since Biden endorsed her on July 21. Harris’ campaign reported over $200 million in donations and 170,000 volunteers in the first week. Opinion polls show her closing the gap on Trump, reshaping the race and potentially boosting down-ballot candidates.

However, the need for support from the House is crucial. If Democrats win control of the House, they could either help drive Harris’ agenda forward if she wins or serve as a bulwark against Trump if he prevails.

Why It Matters: A recent WSJ poll indicated that while Trump is leading Harris by a narrow margin, the incumbent VP is faring much better than President Joe Biden who stepped out of the presidential race.

Harris’ infectious laughter has become a point of contention in political circles since she assumed office as Biden’s VP in January 2021. Critics, led by Trump, have exploited her laughter, calling it a liability and using it to undermine her.

On the other hand, Harris’ campaign has seen a significant boost since Biden’s endorsement, raising $200 million and adding 170,000 new volunteers in a week. 66% of this funding came from new donors, indicating a strong people-powered campaign.

