Trump Vs. Harris: New Poll Shows Ex-President Leading Democratic Candidate By A Narrow Margin, But Vice President's Favorability Is Faring Better Than Biden

Following President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal indicates that former President Donald Trump has a slight edge over Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: The poll results published on Friday revealed that Trump has the support of 49% of registered voters, while Harris trails slightly behind with 47%. The WSJ poll, conducted from July 23-25, surveyed 1,000 registered voters with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.

The latest poll also showed a significant rise in Harris’s favorability among registered voters, jumping 11 points to 46%. In comparison, Trump’s favorability was at 47% and Biden’s at 39%.

See Also: Kim Jong Un Rejects Donald Trump’s Friendship Claims? North Korea Says ‘We Do Not Care,’ Expresses Nuclear Readiness Amid Rising Tension With US

In a ballot test featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. alongside other independent and third-party candidates, Harris secured 45% of the vote, while Trump received 44%. Kennedy garnered just 4%, and 5% of voters remained undecided.

In the last poll, Biden trailed by six points in the multicandidate contest, the report noted.

Why It Matters: The race between Trump and Harris is shaping up to be a close one, with Harris making up ground lost by Biden in head-to-head matchups against Trump.

President Biden’s campaign was plagued by a lackluster debate performance and concerns about his age and mental fitness, leading to his withdrawal last week.

Since Biden’s exit, Harris has garnered several key endorsements from her party, experienced a surge in fundraising, and secured enough delegate commitments to secure the nomination.

Meanwhile, Trump has been criticizing Harris on immigration and inflation issues, labeling her as a “radical-left lunatic.”

There has also been speculation about whether Trump might replace his vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance, due to the latter’s underwhelming polling and Harris’s growing momentum.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock