Kamala Harris Raises $200M In A Week, 66% Of That Money Is From Donors, Reveals Campaign Manager: 'A People-Powered Campaign'

Kamala Harris‘s presidential campaign has raised a whopping $200 million and added 170,000 new volunteers in the week since she became the Democratic Party’s candidate.

What Happened: On Sunday last week, President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris for the November 5 vote against Republican former President Donald Trump. Harris’s deputy campaign manager, Rob Flaherty, revealed the fundraising details on social media, reported Reuters.

Recent polls, including a Reuters/Ipsos one, show Harris and Trump essentially tied, indicating a closely contested campaign with 100 days left until the election. Trump’s campaign had earlier reported raising $331 million in the second quarter.

Harris has secured support from a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention, making her the likely party’s nominee for president next month. Biden withdrew from the race amid questions about his age and health, pledging to remain in office as president until his term ends on January 20, 2025.

Harris’s entry has revitalized a campaign that had faltered amid Democrats’ doubts about Biden’s chances of defeating Trump. Republican attacks on Harris, the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to serve as U.S. vice president, have intensified since she became the Democrats’ likely presidential nominee.

Why It Matters: Harris’s campaign has faced legal challenges since Biden’s withdrawal. The Trump campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, accusing Harris’s campaign of improperly acquiring funds from Biden’s campaign. Despite these allegations, legal experts are confident that these lawsuits will not succeed.

Furthermore, Harris has received the majority of Democratic delegate support, positioning her as the party's nominee against Trump. This move is seen as an attempt to quell weeks of internal party disputes and unite in the mission to defeat Trump with just over 100 days until Election Day.

