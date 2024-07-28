Kamala Harris's Hearty Laugh: Why Does It Bother Donald Trump And His Followers So Much?

Kamala Harris’s infectious laughter has been a topic of discussion in political circles since she assumed office as Joe Biden's VP in January 2021. And now, her laugh has practically gone viral among critics, led by her main competitor Donald Trump, who seems to be making her easy laugh a campaign issue, which he's already exploiting.

"I call her Laughing Kamala. You ever watch her laugh?… She's crazy. She's nuts," the former president said at a recent rally in Michigan.

While Harris's laugh is apparently viewed positively by supporters as the natural expression of her personality, which is usually the case with laughter, the Trump campaign and its friend Sean Hannity at Fox News are piling on to undermine her. They are calling her laugh a liability and much much more as they veer into racist and sexist territory.

NY Times Comedy Columnist Begs To Differ

"Far from a liability, her laugh is one of her most effective weapons," says New York Times Jason Zinoman who writes a comedy column. "Only in an era when everything gets politicized would a campaign come out aggressively against boisterous laughter."

Harris herself has addressed the origins of her laugh, attributing it to familial traits and personal joy. On more than one occasion, Harris has said, while laughing, that cannabis "gives a lot of people joy, and we need more joy in the world." Amen to that.

Read Also: Trump Vs. Harris: Harris Leading Trump In Maine, Has Edge With Gen Z Nationally

Why Is Trump And His Supporters Bothered By Harris's Laugh?

The Atlantic posits that the Trump campaign was caught off guard by the dizzying speed with which Harris became the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee following Biden's announcement to leave the race. Due to Harris's ever-increasing support, Trump had to quickly come up with some new snarky attack lines against her. It seems he's going with "Laughing Kamala" or is it "Cackling Kamala"?

What Does Genuinely Laughing Say About A Person?

That he or she is human. "In a divided country, it's something we all do and enjoy. And as anyone who has hung out with friends late into the night knows, it's contagious. That's a powerful political tool," said NYT's Zinoman. "As the poet Ella Wilcox wrote, ‘Laugh and the world laughs with you.'"

Now Read:

Photo: Shutterstock