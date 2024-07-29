Trump White House Official John Bolton Says JD Vance May Have 'Youth Factor' But Highlights Ex-President's Age: It's Gonna Be 'A Real Subject Of Conversation' Now

John Bolton, a prominent political commentator and Trump-era National Security Advisor, took to X on Tuesday to express his disapproval of former President Donald Trump’s choice of running mate.

It's one thing to go after your opponent, but attacking your opponent's supporters and the greater American electorate is a mistake. That's not how you win friends and influence people. I break down the evolving presidential election with @kaitlancollins: pic.twitter.com/AhcZtoo9k5 — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) July 30, 2024

What Happened: His tweet comes in the backdrop of an intensifying race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former Trump official criticized the former president for picking J.D. Vance as his running mate. He called it a “historical mistake” that “doesn’t add a single thing.”

“Vance barely won the senate race in Ohio,” said Bolton. “He doesn’t add anything outside the Trump orbit,” Bolton said that the pick surprised him because he thought Trump was indicating Vance to be his heir apparent.

“He does have the youth factor, but ironically that underlines Trump’s age and now that Biden is out of the race that’s gonna be a real subject of conversation.”

However, Bolton said it was unlikely that Trump would dump Vance as his running mate as theorized by Anthony Scaramucci. “I think it is very unlikely, he’s stuck with him now.” It should be noted that Scaramucci had previously mocked Vance as the worst Trump hire.

He criticized Vance’s recent cat-lady comments to Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters “deplorable.”

“It’s one thing to go after your opponent, but attacking your opponent’s supporters and the greater American electorate is a mistake.”

According to a recent poll, Trump is leading Harris by a narrow margin.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, Vance’s fellow Ohio Congressman Rep. Greg Landsman (D) criticized him sharply. He labeled Vance’s campaign as “cruel and chaotic,” citing the senator’s views on abortion, marriage, and women as misaligned with his district’s beliefs.

Speculation arose about former Trump possibly replacing Vance as his vice presidential candidate due to Vance’s poor polling and Vice President Harris’s growing momentum. Despite this, Trump reaffirmed his support for Vance, who has faced scrutiny for his pro-crypto stance and brief political career.



Bolton’s post suggests a call for a more positive approach to campaigning. This comes at a time when Harris has garnered significant support within her party. She has secured the majority of Democratic delegate support, positioning her as the party's nominee against Trump.

