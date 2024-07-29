Trump VP-Pick JD Vance Blasted By Fellow Ohio Rep. Landsman: 'One Of The Cruelest, Most Chaotic And Downright Weirdest' Campaign

The vice presidential campaign of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) has been branded as “cruel and chaotic” by Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio).

What Happened: On Monday, Landsman, who represents the same district as Vance, voiced his criticism on a social media platform. He described Vance’s campaign as “one of the cruelest, most chaotic and downright weirdest.” He argued that Vance’s views on abortion, women, and marriage do not align with the beliefs of the over 800,000 residents of southwest Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

Landsman referenced Vance’s 2021 remarks criticizing those who don’t have children, which Vance defended last week as a “sarcastic comment.” He also criticized Vance’s suggestion of a federal response to women seeking abortions across state lines and his vote against legislation for a national right to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Landsman further accused Vance of supporting the idea that people should stay in violent marriages and not divorce. He also claimed that Vance is involved in Project 2025, a policy blueprint for a future GOP administration, which has been distanced from by Trump and his allies.

In response, a Vance spokesperson stated that the Ohio senator agrees with former President Donald Trump that each state should individually set their own abortion laws. The spokesperson also dismissed Landsman’s comments as “desperate attacks.”

Landsman concluded his thread by stating, “Southwest Ohio doesn’t like this guy, so take it from the folks who know him best. Mr. Vance is just weird – there’s no other way to say it. This isn’t a guy we want anywhere near the White House.”

Why It Matters: Vance’s vice presidential campaign has been under scrutiny, with speculation about his potential replacement due to underwhelming polling and the growing momentum of Vice President Kamala Harris.

His views on the housing market and his connections with the tech industry have also been highlighted in a previous Benzinga report. Additionally, his controversial remarks about “childless cat ladies” have been a point of contention.

Despite these controversies, Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel has reportedly reconsidered his stance on former President Trump in light of Trump's selection of Vance as his running mate.

