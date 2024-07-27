Former White House Official Anthony Scaramucci Mocks JD Vance, Says Thank You For 'Knocking Me Out Of The Position Of The Worst Donald Trump Hire'

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci humorously thanked Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance (R-Ohio), for taking his place as the worst hire of the former president.

What Happened: Scaramucci expressed his gratitude to Vance for ousting him from the position of the worst Trump hire, in a post on Friday on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“I just want to personally thank JD Vance for knocking me out of the position of the worst Donald Trump hire. I didn't think it would happen but here we are and I am grateful.”

I just want to personally thank @JDVance for knocking me out of the position of the worst Donald Trump hire. I didn't think it would happen but here we are and I am grateful. 🙏 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 26, 2024

Scaramucci’s post comes amidst growing speculation about Vance’s position as Trump’s Vice Presidential candidate due to his underwhelming polling and the rising momentum of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci has been vocal about his disapproval of Vance as Trump’s running mate. He previously stated that Vance’s economic policies could lead to a disaster for the United States and the world.

He also criticized Trump’s decision to pick Vance as his running mate, calling it the “first obvious error” by Trump after winning the nomination.

Vance has also come under criticism for his past social media activity, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) highlighting a post made by Trump's running mate linking fertility rates with daylight savings time.

Vance reportedly wrote on November 1, 2020: "As a parent of young children and a nationalist who worries about America's low fertility I can say with confidence that daylight savings time reduces fertility by at least 10 percent."

Vance later said this post was a joke.

