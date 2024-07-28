Mark Kelly Favored By Voters As VP Pick For Kamala Harris, Shows Poll — Shapiro, Beshear, Buttigieg Tied As Second Favorites

In a recent poll, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has emerged as the top choice among potential Democratic VP candidates for Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: An ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted on July 26-27, 2024, as reported by The Hill, revealed that Kelly holds a 10-point net favorability rating among Americans. However, a significant number of voters either don’t know or don’t hold the opinion of most of the potential VP contenders.

Following Kelly, three Democrats tied for second place with positive 4-point net favorability ratings: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg and California Gov. Gavin Newsom were the only Democrats known to a majority of respondents. However, Newsom had a negative 12-point rating, with more respondents viewing him unfavorably.

In the same poll, Harris’s favorability increased by 8 points from the previous week. She also outperformed former President Donald Trump’s and President Joe Biden’s negative favorability ratings.

The poll comes as Harris solidifies her position as the party’s presumptive nominee, with no serious challenger and increasing endorsements from Democrats.

Why It Matters: Harris’s potential VP pick has been a topic of speculation since she secured enough delegates to win the Democratic Party’s nomination, as reported by Benzinga. The VP pick could play a crucial role in drumming up additional support from Democratic and Independent voters.

Shapiro’s name emerged as a potential VP candidate at a Harris endorsement event earlier as well, according to a prior report. The event saw several influential figures endorsing Shapiro as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Harris has been leading Trump in Democratic-leaning Maine by 8 points, according to a poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire, as reported by Benzinga.

