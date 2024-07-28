Trump Vs. Harris: Harris Leading Trump In Maine, Has Edge With Gen Z Nationally

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump in Democratic-leaning Maine by 8 points, with the November election just 100 days away.

What Happened: A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire on Friday shows Harris in the lead with 48% of Maine voters’ support, while Trump trails behind with 40%.

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is at 4%, while Libertarian Chase Oliver, Green Party nominee Jill Stein, and independent Cornel West each draw 1% support.

Despite Harris’ lead, she may not be able to count on Maine’s four electoral votes. Maine is one of two states that awards electors by congressional district, and while Harris leads overall and in the southern 1st District, which leans left, Trump is ahead by 4 points in the more conservative 2nd District. Trump won that district in both 2016 and 2020, taking one of the state’s electoral votes.

Neither Harris nor Trump has a net favorable rating in the poll. 42% of respondents have a favorable view of Harris, while 46% hold an unfavorable view. Trump was viewed favorably by 36% of respondents, with 58% viewing him unfavorably. Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance is viewed favorably by just 31% of respondents, with 46% unfavorable.

Fox News Poll

A Fox News poll released on Friday reveals that a majority of voters in Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin support President Joe Biden‘s decision to step down from the presidential race.

The polls, conducted from July 22 to 24, display a neck-and-neck race between Harris and Trump, echoing the Biden-Trump contest in April.

In Michigan and Pennsylvania, Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck. Trump has a slight lead in Wisconsin, while Harris has a six-point lead in Minnesota.

Gen Z Voters Prefer Kamala Harris Over Trump

A recent poll conducted by Axios/Generation Lab, has revealed that Harris is more favored than Trump among the youngest voters in America, those aged between 18 and 34.

The poll reveals that 60% of Gen Z voters and younger millennials would choose Harris over Trump in a head-to-head matchup, with Trump at 40%.

When the same question was asked with Biden as the Democratic nominee, Trump’s support among young voters increased to 47%. This poll was conducted soon after Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race and publicly endorsed Harris.

Since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee, Harris has seen a surge in popularity on social media platforms like TikTok, where she gained over 1 million followers just hours after posting her first video.

Why It Matters: The results of these polls are significant as they come with the election entering a new phase and its final stretch.

Furthermore, the positive trend for Harris’ campaign highlights shifting political dynamics and voter preferences.

