Josh Shapiro Emerges As Potential VP Candidate At Kamala Harris Endorsement Event: 'He Would Look Good...'

A gathering meant to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign morphed into an endorsement event for Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.).

What Happened: The event on Friday, which saw Democratic leaders and labor unions come together to express their support for Harris, unexpectedly shifted its focus to Shapiro.

Several speakers, including influential union leaders, the chair of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, endorsed Shapiro as a potential vice presidential candidate, reported Politico.

“If they take our advice, Josh Shapiro will be our vice president,” Parker stated, highlighting Shapiro’s capability to secure a win in Pennsylvania.

Despite the public endorsements, Shapiro has not openly expressed interest in the VP position, stating that the decision lies with Harris.

However, his allies, including Ryan Boyer, the leader of Philadelphia's powerful building trades council, have been vocal about Shapiro’s suitability for the White House. “He would look good on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Why It Matters: Shapiro, who is reportedly being vetted by the Covington & Burling law firm for the VP role, has been actively increasing his public presence.

He is scheduled to lead a Harris volunteer kick-off in central Pennsylvania on Saturday and will return to Philadelphia on Monday for an event with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

According to Democratic mega-donors, Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) are leading the race to become Harris's running mate.

Harris is preparing for a potential face-off against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The choice of a running mate could significantly influence the election outcome.

There are also speculations that Trump could replace his current running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), due to his underwhelming polling.

