Thiel Reportedly Reassessing Trump In Wake Of Vance Pick 'In Spite Of Many Misgivings' He Had Earlier This Year

Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel is reportedly reconsidering his stance on former President Donald Trump in light of Trump’s selection of Sen. JD Vance, a close political ally of Thiel, as his running mate.

What Happened: Thiel’s relationship with Trump has cooled since 2022, when he invested $35 million to help elect Vance in Ohio and in the failed Senate campaign of Blake Masters in Arizona. Thiel, who donated more than $1 million to the Trump campaign in 2016, did not contribute to Trump’s re-election campaign in 2020.

The New York Times reports that though Thiel has not officially endorsed the Trump-Vance ticket, he has voiced optimism about a Trump return to the White House with Vance as vice president. Thiel also said that he is not yet ready to make a substantial financial contribution to the Trump-Vance campaign.

"I always try to resist getting swept up in excitement. But in spite of many misgivings I had earlier this year, it makes me more hopeful that a second Trump term will be better than the first," Thiel told the Times.

Also Read: Trump Vs. Harris: Latest Survey Indicates Positive Signs For This Candidate

As of now, he remains undecided about his financial involvement in the current campaign, stating that he is “disinclined to do it.”

"I went on record saying I would not give money to super PACs, and I still feel I have to stick with that. I think it's going to be very different from 2016 or 2020. I don't think the election is going to be close. I think Trump and JD will crush the election by a solid margin — 4 percent or 5 percent of the popular vote. And it doesn't matter what I do. It doesn't matter what Democrat donors do," Thiel added.

Why It Matters: Thiel’s potential support for the Trump-Vance ticket could be a significant game-changer in the upcoming election. Thiel’s influence in Silicon Valley and his financial backing could provide a substantial boost to the campaign.

However, his reluctance to make a financial commitment at this stage adds an element of uncertainty. The selection of Vance as VP, a move likely aimed at securing Thiel’s support, underscores the importance of major donors in political campaigns.

Read Next

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock