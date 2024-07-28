Peter Schiff Warns Of Potential Market Crash, Small Cap Stocks See Major Investments And More: This Week In Economics

This week has been a rollercoaster ride for the financial world. From warnings of a potential market crash to a surge in small-cap stocks, the market has seen it all.

The U.S. economy showed impressive strength, while predictions of soaring Bitcoin, gold, and silver prices added to the intrigue. Amidst all this, allegations of Treasury securities manipulation were strongly refuted.

Market Alarms And Federal Reserve Warnings

Economist Peter Schiff raised concerns about a potential market crash, highlighting the current market sell-off, the rise of safe-haven currencies, and the fall of commodity currencies. He warned that the “Markets are sounding an alarm,” suggesting that the Federal Reserve should cut rates before a recession hits.

Small Cap Stocks See Major Investments

Investors have shown increasing bullishness on small-cap stocks, pouring over $6 billion into the Russell 2000 ETF this month. This is driven by optimistic projections for the interest-rate-sensitive segment of the market to thrive as the Federal Reserve rate-cut cycle approaches.

Impressive U.S. GDP Growth

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, stated that the U.S. economy is much stronger than people realize. He suggested that markets “should breathe a sigh of relief” after the recent GDP number, indicating a 2.8% growth in the economy above and beyond inflation.

Bitcoin, Gold, And Silver Predictions

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” predicted a significant surge in the prices of Bitcoin, gold, and silver if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. He suggested that a Trump presidency would lead to a weaker dollar, boosting exports and job creation, and consequently driving up the prices of these assets.

Janet Yellen Refutes Treasury Manipulation Claims

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen strongly refuted allegations of manipulating the issuance of Treasury securities. These accusations were made by economist Nouriel Roubini, who suggested that such manipulation was aimed at reducing real borrowing costs across the economy.

