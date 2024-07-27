Donald Trump Issues Grim Warning To Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu If He Doesn't Win Election: 'You're Going To End Up With ... Maybe A Third World War'

Former President Donald Trump forecasted a significant conflict in the Middle East, which could potentially escalate into a “third world war,” should he not succeed in the forthcoming November election.

What Happened: Trump made the comments during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Friday.

The meeting took place a day following Netanyahu’s discussions with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, as per the report by The Hill.

“If we win, it’ll be very simple. It’s all going to work out and very quickly. If we don’t, you’re going to end up with major wars in the Middle East and maybe a third world war,” Trump said.

He further lambasted the current administration, asserting that the world is nearer to a third world war than at any point since the second world war due to “incompetent people running our country,”

The former president has in the past cautioned about a potential world war due to conflicts in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He has also issued grave forecasts about the stock market plummeting if he does not retake the White House.

Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu occurred amidst a turbulent presidential campaign, following Biden’s declaration that he will not run for reelection and his endorsement of Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Why It Matters: Trump’s predictions of a potential global conflict are significant, given the current geopolitical tensions. His comments come at a time when the world is grappling with conflicts in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

These remarks also underscore the high stakes of the upcoming November election, not just for the United States, but potentially for global peace and stability.

