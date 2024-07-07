Trump Gives Unexpected Advice To Biden Following Disappointing Debate: 'Crooked Joe Biden Should ...'

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sarcastically recommended that President Joe Biden disregard the escalating calls for his withdrawal from the presidential race, in the wake of a disappointing debate performance.

What Happened: Trump shared his advice for Biden on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, urging him to persist with his campaign despite the rising apprehension among Democrats seeking a new candidate.

“Crooked Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign,” said the former president.

“He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate, in selling his policies of Open Borders (where millions of people, including record numbers of Terrorists, are allowed to enter our Country, from prisons and mental institutions, totally unchecked and unvetted!), to Ending Social Security, Men playing in Women's sports, High Taxes, High Interest Rates, encouraging a Woke Military, Uncontrollable Inflation, Record Setting Crime, Only Electric Vehicles, Subservience to China and other Countries, Endless Wars, putting America Last, losing our Dollar Based Standard, and so much more. Yes, Sleepy Joe should continue his campaign of American Destruction and, MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said in his post Saturday,” he further added.

Trump’s remarks followed Biden’s underwhelming performance at the initial presidential debate on June 27, which sparked worries among voters and Democratic officials regarding Biden’s cognitive and physical capacity to govern for another term.

Despite the backlash, Biden has staunchly rejected any ideas of stepping down and has pledged to remain in the race, asserting he is the best contender to defeat Trump. He also refused to take an independent cognitive test and disclose the results publicly, maintaining he's "fit."

Why It Matters: As Trump gears up for a potential comeback, his strong performance in the recent debate has instilled a sense of urgency among global leaders. This is despite a Pew poll showing that respondents from over 30 countries have more faith in Biden's foreign policy decisions.

However, the potential for Trump's return to power is being taken seriously. This comes in spite of international audiences expressing more confidence in President Joe Biden.

With global confidence in Trump at a low, U.S. allies are preparing for an America that might withdraw from global affairs due to policy shifts or internal turmoil.

