Survey Reveals How Americans Feel About A Potential Female President — And What It Means For Kamala Harris

A recent poll reveals that Americans’ readiness for a female president has seen a significant drop.

What Happened: The Times/SAY24 poll was carried out in the wake of President Joe Biden‘s withdrawal from the race and aimed to measure the electorate’s stance on “gender bias” and Vice President Kamala Harris‘s chances in the upcoming November elections.

Poll results have show a 9-point drop in support for a female president since 2015. While 49% of the respondents see Trump and Harris as equally competent for the presidency, the concept of a female president seems to be met with hesitation.

The readiness for a female president fell to 54% from the 63% noted in a 2015 Economist/YouGov poll. This drop raises questions about potential gender bias as Harris aims to become the second woman to secure a major party’s presidential nomination.

Among Democrats, 77% believe the country is ready for a female president, but 37% suspect their fellow Americans would not vote for a woman over a man, even if equally qualified. This apprehension could be the reason why 35% of Democrats believe that Harris should choose a male running mate.

The poll, which was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, surveyed 1,170 registered U.S. voters and had a margin of error of 3 percent.

Why It Matters: The decline in support for a female president is a significant development in the current political landscape. It suggests a potential gender bias that could impact the upcoming elections, particularly for Harris, who is vying for the presidential nomination.

The poll results also indicate a divide within the Democratic party, with a portion of the party suggesting that Harris should choose a male running mate.

This development could have critical implications for the party’s strategy in the upcoming elections. The poll’s findings underscore the importance of addressing gender bias in politics and the need for ongoing dialogue and education on this issue.

As the country prepares for the November elections, these results could play a pivotal role in shaping the political discourse and strategies of the candidates.

Photo: Shutterstock