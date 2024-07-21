Betting Markets Favor Kamala Harris As Top Democratic Presidential Contender

Loading... Loading...

Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, following President Joe Biden‘s decision to step aside from the race.

What Happened: Biden officially withdrew his candidacy for a second term on Sunday. This move was prompted by weeks of mounting pressure from fellow Democrats, in the wake of a lackluster debate performance against ex-President Donald Trump.

While Biden did not immediately endorse a successor in his withdrawal announcement, he later voiced his support for Harris. Betting market PredictIt now positions Harris as the likely nominee at the convention.

Other potential nominees include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Also Read: Who Could Possibly Succeed Biden Following His Exit From The Presidential Race? Here Are 7 Names To Look Out For.

However, according to PredictIt, Harris is currently leading the race.

Why It Matters: The shift in the Democratic nomination race is significant. Harris’ potential nomination would mark a historic moment, as she could become the first woman to secure a major party’s presidential nomination. Furthermore, Biden’s endorsement could potentially sway undecided voters and solidify Harris’s lead.

However, the race is far from over. With other high-profile Democrats in the running, the coming months will be crucial in determining the final nominee.

The impact of this nomination on the Democratic party’s strategy for the upcoming election remains to be seen.

Read Next

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.