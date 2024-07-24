Lindsey Graham Says 'Americans Are Struggling, And Our Country Is Heading In The Wrong Direction' — Replacing Biden With Harris Will Only Make It Worse

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took to X on Wednesday to express his views on President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection.
What Happened: He warned of a bleak future under a potential Kamala Harris presidency, citing concerns about open borders, foreign policy weakness, and rampant inflation.
Graham acknowledged Biden’s long-standing service to the country but criticized the current state of the nation under his leadership. He also expressed skepticism about the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris taking over, predicting that her presidency would exacerbate existing problems.
Why It Matters: This comes in the wake of President Biden’s announcement that he will not be running for re-election in the 2024 presidential race. Biden, the first incumbent president not to seek re-election since 1968, cited the need to “pass the torch to a new generation” as his reason for stepping down.
The decision followed weeks of pressure from Democrats and internal polling suggesting a potential loss against Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming election. With Biden’s withdrawal, Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to face off against Trump in a closely contested race.
In her first campaign rally since replacing Biden, Harris criticized Trump’s record and outlined her liberal priorities, which include expanding abortion access, making it easier for workers to join unions, and addressing gun violence.
