'Donald Trump Wants To Take Our Country Backward,' Says Kamala Harris In First Campaign Speech: Poll Shows VP Leading Over Ex-President

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential race. In her first campaign rally since replacing President Joe Biden, Harris took a marginal lead over Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

What Happened: As per Reuters, Harris, in her first campaign rally in Wisconsin since replacing Biden, assailed Trump’s record as a convicted felon. She compared her background as a former prosecutor to his vulnerabilities.

During her speech, Harris outlined her liberal priorities, promising to expand abortion access, make it easier for workers to join unions, and address gun violence. “Donald Trump wants to take our country backward,” she told the crowd.

Her rally was a stark contrast to Biden’s smaller, more subdued events, indicating Democrats’ hopes that Harris can revive the flagging campaign. Harris emphasized her commitment to reproductive rights, an issue that has troubled Republicans since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated a nationwide right to abortion in 2022.

According to a national Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris led Trump 44% to 42% among registered voters. This poll was conducted after Biden dropped out of the contest and endorsed Harris as his successor. The results may suggest that Harris’ elevation blunted any momentum Trump hoped to gain from the recent Republican National Convention. The poll had a margin of error of 3% and was conducted among 1,241 adults nationwide including 1,018 registered voters.

Trump and his allies have attempted to link Harris to some of Biden’s more unpopular policies. However, Harris swiftly consolidated her party’s support after Biden abandoned his reelection campaign. Her campaign reported raising $100 million since Sunday.

Why It Matters: Harris’ nomination comes after Biden’s withdrawal from the race, which saw her gaining support that Biden had lost. The Reuters poll indicated that voters see Harris as sharper than both Biden and Trump. If independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was included on the ballot, the poll indicated that Harris led Trump 42% to 38%, which is an advantage greater than the margin of error.

Harris, a former California Senator and San Francisco district attorney, stands in stark contrast to Trump on key political issues. Following Biden’s decision to withdraw his reelection bid, Harris secured the majority of Democratic delegate support.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has warned his party not to underestimate Harris. “Now I still think Trump wins in November. But this is not a layup. It is not given,” said Cruz.

