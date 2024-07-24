Biden Says 'History Is In Your Hands' In Oval Office Speech: 'The Best Way Forward Is To Pass The Torch To A New Generation'

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Wednesday night to explain his decision to quit the November presidential race

What Happened: “I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation,” Biden stated.

The decision came after weeks of pressure from Democrats and internal polling that suggested a potential loss against Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Biden is the first incumbent president not to seek re-election since 1968.

In his address, Biden emphasized the power of the people, stating, “The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands.”

See Also: Trump Wants Republicans Reimbursed After Biden Quits: ‘We Have To Start All Over Again’

Following his announcement, Democrats have rallied around Biden, paying tribute to his character and his presidential record. Biden plans to concentrate on his presidential duties over his remaining six months in office.

Why It Matters: Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race was first announced through a letter posted on his official account. The president’s decision has caused a significant shift in the political landscape.

With Biden stepping down, Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential race. In her first campaign rally, Harris took a marginal lead over Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

A new election poll shows a close head-to-head battle between Harris and Trump, with 65% of Democrats believing Biden’s decision to step down increases the party’s chances of winning.

Read Next: